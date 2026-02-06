KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — Police have confirmed that a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) that went viral recently for using a siren and flashing blue lights to avoid traffic jams on the Maju Expressway (MEX) was being used for official duties by a ministry.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) chief ACP Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa said the use of beacon lights on the vehicle had been approved by the Director-General of the Road Transport Department (JPJ).

“The police have identified the owner and vehicle involved and will call them in soon for inspection purposes,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, the police sought the public’s cooperation to provide information regarding the incident, as initial investigations into the viral video were unable to identify the vehicle’s registration number. — Bernama