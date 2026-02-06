BANGI, Feb 6 — A cattle trader was charged in the Bandar Baru Bangi Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of his female friend, a primary school teacher, last week.

Datu Mohd Effendi Datu Mohd Salleh, 33, nodded when the charge was read out to him before Magistrate Saira Banu Mohamed Ashrof Raja.

However, no plea was recorded as the offence falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The married man is charged with murdering Nurul Huda Maha Liddin, 44, at Persiaran Pekeliling, Section 3, Bandar Baru Bangi, between 11 pm on Jan 29 and 3.32 am on Jan 30, 2026.

The charge was brought under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which provides for the death penalty or a minimum prison sentence of 30 years and a maximum of 40 years, and whipping not exceeding 12 strokes if not hanged, upon conviction.

The court set April 2 for mention for the submission of the chemical and autopsy reports.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Siti Nur Alia Safri appeared for the prosecution, while lawyers Aravind Raj and Serena Paul represented the accused. — Bernama