KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — The Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) is set to operate two types of Surface-to-Surface Missiles (SSM), or anti-surface missiles, including the Naval Strike Missile (NSM) from Norway, which is scheduled for delivery this March, according to the Defence Ministry (Mindef).

The ministry is also currently in the process of procuring the ATMACA missile system from Türkiye, which is expected to be delivered by 2028.

“Mindef has drawn up a phased replacement plan for the RMN’s anti-ship missile capabilities by evaluating new generation missile platforms, including NSM, which have longer range capabilities, higher radar evasion and integration of modern sensor networks.

“This phased and prudent approach reflects the government’s commitment to modernising the RMN’s capabilities in a realistic and sustainable manner, in line with the country’s maritime security requirements and current fiscal capacity,” the ministry said in a written reply published on the Parliament’s official website.

The response was provided to Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz (PN–Tanah Merah), who had sought clarification on plans to replace the RMN’s ageing Exocet MM40 Block II missiles, which have been in service for 29 years, as well as the anticipated timeline for completing the replacement programme.

In a separate reply, Mindef stated that the commissioning schedule for the Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) programme has been revised following feedback from Lumut Naval Shipyard (LUNAS) to the RMN LCS Project Team.

Under the updated schedule, LCS 1 is now expected to be commissioned in December 2026, while LCS 2 is slated for August next year.

The ministry added that LCS 3 remains scheduled for commissioning in December 2027, followed by LCS 4 in August 2028 and LCS 5 in April 2029.

“As of December 25, 2025, the ministry was informed by LUNAS that the overall progress of the LCS Project has reached 75.73 per cent actual completion, compared with a planned progress of 81.57 per cent,” it said in response to Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad (PH-Setiawangsa) who had requested an update on the latest status of the LCS testing and commissioning process. — Bernama