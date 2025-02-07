KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — The Wangsa Maju Puspakom vehicle inspection centre will shut down by June following a directive from the Transport Ministry.

In a statement today, Puspakom chief executive Mahmood Razak Bahman said the closure will allow the Road Transport Department (JPJ) to develop a new facility on the site.

He also said that adjustments to service hours at other inspection centres in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, and Negeri Sembilan would be announced to manage the impact.

“Wangsa Maju Puspakom inspects around 800 vehicles daily, so we need to revise operating hours at other branches to accommodate the reduced capacity,” he said.

He confirmed that JPJ had approved a replacement centre in Bukit Beruntung, Rawang, scheduled for completion in December next year.

“The initial plan was to close in December 2026, but we agreed to an earlier shutdown as this is one of our busiest branches in a high-density area.

“While the early closure presents challenges, we will offset this by extending operating hours at selected branches,” he said.

The Wangsa Maju facility handles all vehicle categories, including heavy vehicles, which not all Puspakom centres are equipped to inspect.

In the same statement, Mahmood Razak urged vehicle owners to undergo inspections early — up to 14 days before their permit expiry — to avoid last-minute issues if they fail the initial test.

“Failing on the last day of a permit leaves little time for repairs before a retest.

“By testing earlier, as permitted by authorities, owners have more time to address any issues before returning for a retest,” he said.

Opened in 1995, Wangsa Maju Puspakom was one of the company’s earliest branches, featuring six inspection lanes on a 4.3-acre site. It was built at a cost of over RM10 million.