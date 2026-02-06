KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — The handover-of-duties ceremony for Lieutenant-General Datuk Tengku Muhammad Fauzi Tengku Ibrahim, the new Commander of the Armed Forces Joint Forces (PAB), was held at Wisma Pertahanan here today.

The Joint Forces Headquarters said in a statement that Tengku Muhammad Fauzi, formerly the deputy Army chief, succeeded Lieutenant-General Datuk Zahani Zainal Abidin, who has been appointed chief executive of the Malaysian Institute of Defence and Security (MiDAS), effective January 1.

Chief of Defence Force General Datuk Malek Razak Sulaiman witnessed the ceremony, which was also attended by service commanders and senior officers of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF).

“This appointment was made in line with the recommendation of the 632nd Armed Forces Council (MAT) Meeting, held on January 7, and subsequently received the consent of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, on January 18,” the statement said.

The PAB is responsible for coordinating operations and exercises at both national and international levels across all three branches of the MAF.

Born on January 30, 1970, in Kuala Terengganu, Tengku Muhammad Fauzi began his military career in 1988 at the Royal Military College and later trained as an officer cadet at the Officer Cadet School, Singapore Armed Forces Training Institute.

He was commissioned as an officer in the Royal Malay Regiment (RAMD) on June 6, 1990, following the completion of his training.

During nearly four decades of service, he has held key positions, including commanding officer of the 1st Battalion of the RAMD, commander of the 10th Brigade (Para), commander of the 3rd Division, commander of Army Training and Doctrine, and commander of the Army Western Field.

“He has extensive experience in international peacekeeping missions, including Nato deployments in Bosnia-Herzegovina, and has taken part in various exercises with foreign armed forces. He has also served as an instructor at the Royal Military College (RMC), Duntroon, Australia.

“From a professional and academic development perspective, he has attended military courses at the United States Army Command and General Staff College, Fort Leavenworth; the Indonesian National Army Staff and Command School; and the Royal College of Defence Studies in the United Kingdom. He is also an alumnus of Harvard Business School,” the statement said. — Bernama