KUANTAN, Feb 6 — The Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, has consented to rename Universiti Islam Pahang Sultan Ahmad Shah (UnIPSAS) as Universiti Al-Quran, making it the first of its kind in the country.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said efforts to uphold Islam in Pahang will be strengthened through a university centred on Quranic studies.

His Royal Highness said the renaming is more than a name change, but a clear direction in positioning the Quran as a hallmark of the state’s intellectual and spiritual growth.

“This branding is like raising a landmark in the state, clearly signalling its direction and purpose,” he said in a post on the Kesultanan Pahang Facebook page today.

The Ruler was speaking at the closing ceremony of the 69th Pahang Quran and Memorisation competition at Dewan Jubli Perak Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah, here, yesterday.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also hoped the soon-to-be-proclaimed Universiti Al-Quran would spread understanding of the Quran and produce scholars, preachers and leaders guided by divine revelation.

Ahead of Ramadan, he urged the people to prepare with sincerity and devotion, noting the month as a school for the soul and a time to strengthen their bond with the Creator.

The Sultan stressed that Ramadan’s beauty lies in respect, tolerance and helping those in need, so its blessings reach all.

At the event, Zul-Hasyimi Mohamed Yunus was named Qari champion, while Nurul Saadah Mohamad Zaini won the Qariah category. — Bernama