KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — As the 2025/2026 school session begins today, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim wants schools to be places that are safe, comfortable, and filled with hope, as education is the key to success.

In a Facebook post, Anwar said that despite his busy schedule, he made time for a surprise visit to Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kampung Baru here.

“At Sekolah Kebangsaan Kg Baru, I personally observed the environment on the first day of school and witnessed the unwavering dedication of educators in shaping the future of the nation.

“During this brief surprise visit, I took the time to listen, as education is not just about textbooks and examinations but about building dreams, seizing opportunities, and shaping hopes,” he said, while extending his wishes for a joyful return to school to the children.

The prime minister added that behind every hope lies a responsibility that must be shouldered by all, including leaders, teachers, educators, and parents, to ensure the success of the nation’s children.

In the post, Anwar recalled his experience lecturing at Georgetown University in Washington DC, where he realised the immense role that a teacher and educator played.

He said that they did not only guide with knowledge, but also with love, profound kindness, wisdom and by leading through example.

Anwar also said that despite the differences between school and university, the spirit of service remained the same.

The 2025/2026 school session for students in Group B states, covering 11 states, starts today, while Group A, comprising Kedah, Terengganu, and Kelantan, began yesterday. — Bernama