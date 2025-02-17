IPOH, Feb 17 — Police are on the lookout for the driver of a grey Ford Ranger four-wheel drive who is suspected to have deliberately crashed into a car in an incident at Taman Manggis, near Teluk Intan, on Feb 14.

Hilir Perak district police chief ACP Ahmad Adnan Basri said a report regarding the incident was received at 4pm through a man who was also the victim, aged in his 30s.

“We have identified the suspect who is a 42-year-old man, believed to have deliberately hit the victim’s Honda Civic twice from the front (of the car) to stop him.

“In the second collision, the suspect managed to stop the victim’s car and tried to get out of his four-wheel drive vehicle but the victim continued to move from the place to save himself and lodged a police report,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Earlier, a 53-second video showing a four-wheel drive vehicle deliberately crashing into a car went viral on social media platforms.

Ahmad Adnan said the case was being investigated under Sections 506 and 427 of the Penal Code as well as Rule 10 of the Road Traffic Rules 1959 (Rule 10 LN 166/59).

He said the incident is believed to be related to a police report lodged by an elderly man on Oct 22 regarding threats received from the suspect in relation to a business conducted between the two parties five years ago.

“The suspect threathened the elderly man through a piece of paper distributed through a drone. It is understood that the senior citizen and the victim who was hit by the suspect are also business associates,” he said.

He urged members of the public with information related to the incident to contact the Hilir Perak District Police Headquarters (IPD) at 05-6299222. — Bernama



