KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — Jelutong MP RSN Rayer has expressed disappointment over Perlis Mufti Datuk Dr Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin’s insensitive remarks, which he described as “offensive” to Hinduism.

The mufti’s comments followed Rayer’s concerns regarding controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik’s ability to give talks in Malaysia, despite being barred from doing so in 2019.

During a press conference, Rayer replayed a video of the Perlis Mufti’s statement and said his remarks about the holy ash often worn on the forehead by Hindus were insulting.

“I am disappointed and saddened by Dr Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin’s actions to utter that statement that I just replayed.

“As a Hindu who often wears the holy ash on my forehead, I think that is insulting,” he said at a press conference in Parliament today.

The MP also emphasised his respect for the Perlis Mufti and acknowledged that Islam is constitutionally the official religion of Malaysia.

He admitted that, as a non-Muslim, he had no right to interfere in Islamic matters.

“On February 5, I only posed one question to the Inspector-General of Police and the Home Minister on Zakir Naik — whether the ban against him giving public talks was still in force or withdrawn,” he clarified.

According to Malaysiakini, Zakir Naik had previously given a talk in Perlis during the International Sunnah Convention, following approval from the mufti.