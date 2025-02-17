KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — The hawker in Sepang who placed a racist sign denying service to Indians must be punished despite his public apology, said DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng and Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh.

Both politicians insisted an apology was not sufficient given the blatant nature of the trader’s sign also used a pejorative against the Indian community.

Lim said the man must face action as doing nothing would mean tacit approval for such sentiments among Malaysians, particularly politicians.

“Failure to do so will have far-reaching adverse consequences that will not only divide the country but lead to the breakdown of the racial and religious harmony, respect and tolerance for diversity that is the hallmark of 'Malaysia Truly Asia',” Lim said in a statement.

Separately, Dr Akmal said the blatant insult towards a racial community could not be excused with just an apology.

Instead, he said deterrent action is needed — regardless of the perpetrator — to avoid normalizing such behaviour.

“Otherwise, this culture of doing something first and then apologizing will become more widespread and it will be easier for these groups to get away with it!” Dr Akmal said.

The trader posted an apology online after he went viral over the sign he posted at his stall in Sepang.

Earlier, National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said Malaysians should consider the episode over given the man’s apology.