KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz today denied that he is the incoming Malaysian ambassador to the US.

Zafrul was rumoured to be among those shortlisted for the post after Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Aziz confirmed on February 8 that his two-year tenure as Malaysia’s ambassador to the US had ended.

“The answer is no,” the minister said during a press conference at the China Conference South-east Asia here.

“But I leave it to whoever it is, our ministry is ready to support. We need someone on the ground,” he added.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said last week the government has picked a candidate for the post but stressed the appointment must receive the consent of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia.

Nazri said he wants to return and help Anwar in the next general election, but dismissed any possibility of him contesting the 16th general election.

In 2023, Anwar had come under fire for Nazri’s appointment, including from former Malaysian ambassador to the Netherlands Datuk Noor Farida Ariffin and former high commissioner to Canada Dennis Ignatius.