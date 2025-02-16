KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 — Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is confident that the proposed “Six Countries, One Destination” initiative will solidify Asean’s status as a travel hub by streamlining access for international visitors and stimulating intra-regional tourism.

She said the proposed initiative focuses on enhancing border-crossing ease, streamlining promotional efforts, and expanding travel connectivity across the six participating nations — Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Thailand — with plans to invite Singapore to join.

“I am certain there are significant opportunities to enhance collaboration in tourism, which is a key driver of economic and cultural connectivity for our two countries and the region.

“In this spirit, we have proposed cooperation under the ‘Six Countries, One Destination’ scheme to position our region as a single, accessible travel destination.

“I am confident that the scheme will attract more visitors from outside the region, boost travel within the region, and encourage multiple stops across the six pilot countries,” said Paetongtarn, who has served as the 31st prime minister of Thailand since August 16, 2024.

Paetongtarn, 38, said this in a written interview with Bernama International News Service regarding measures to boost cross-border tourism between the two countries and enhance regional tourism.

As key gateways to the region, Paetongtarn said Thailand and Malaysia are uniquely positioned to lead the way in implementing the initiative.

“Through well-developed travel infrastructure, including cross-border highways, rail and air connectivity and visa-free facilitations, we have solid foundations to foster seamless multi-country travel.

“This scheme focuses mainly on ease of border crossings, coordinated promotional campaigns, and enhanced travel connectivity.

“Currently, representatives from the relevant Thai agencies are working with counterparts in Malaysia, Cambodia, and Vietnam to advance discussions in these areas,” said the youngest daughter of Thaksin Shinawatra, the former Thai prime minister. — Bernama