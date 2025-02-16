KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 — As the 2025/2026 school session begins tomorrow, parents in the federal capital and 10 states are making last-minute preparations to ensure their children are fully equipped for the new academic year.

A Bernama check at several supermarkets and school supply stores here found that many parents use the final day of the school holidays to buy essential items such as uniforms, shoes, bags and stationery, all within their budget.

Suraihan Muhammad, 33, said she began shopping for school supplies in the morning to secure quality items at affordable prices.

“This year, our preparations were a bit last minute because one of my children was hospitalised. It has been a challenging week,” she told Bernama at a clothing store here.

The mother of five expressed gratitude for the government’s Early Schooling Assistance (BAP) initiative, which she said had greatly helped in purchasing essentials such as headscarves and stationery.

A mother helps her son select his uniform at the Rahmah Sales and Back-to-School Programme in Putrajaya February 16, 2025. — Bernama pic

In SELANGOR, mother of four Faridah Tasman, 44, said she only bought necessary items for the new school term, as many of her children’s previous supplies were still in good condition.

“This is how we save, purchasing only what is truly needed, as we also have to set aside money for Ramadan and Hari Raya preparations,” she said when met in Puncak Alam.

In PERAK, Nor Zakiah Mohd Azman, 40, from Taman Meru, allocated approximately RM2,000 for school supplies for her three sons, aged 13 to 17.

Apart from to the RM150 BAP aid each of her children received, she utilised school supply vouchers worth RM100 per child, provided by the Tambun Parliamentary Community Service Centre, to help ease the financial burden.

A mother adjusts a headscarf for her daughter, while making last-minute school supply purchases in Ipoh February 16, 2025. — Bernama pic

In PAHANG, a father who wished to be known as Mohd Din, 52, said he had made early preparations by purchasing school supplies from stores participating in the Rahmah MADANI Sales Programme (PJRM) under the Back to School initiative.

“This programme and the BAP aid have greatly helped me prepare school essentials for my five children in primary and secondary school. Some may say it’s not enough, but as parents, we must manage our expenses wisely,” said the private sector employee.

Meanwhile, in NEGERI SEMBILAN, Norazean Basir, 45, said she planned ahead by purchasing school supplies gradually since January.

“The cost for one child is around RM200, excluding the Parent-Teacher Association fees. Thankfully, all my children received BAP aid, which really helped reduce our burden,” said Norazean, who sells traditional cakes and biscuits in Seremban Jaya.

Shoppers make last-minute school supply purchases at a major supermarket in Kuching February 16, 2025, ahead of the new school term starting tomorrow. — Bernama pic

In PENANG, trader Khairul Azhar Rusli, 40, a father of three, said his family had to make last-minute purchases due to financial constraints, adding that he had to save up from selling drinks and kuih to cover the school expenses.

In MELAKA, Nur Atikah Ahmad, 36, said she had purchased half of her children’s school supplies early in the school holidays, while the rest were bought today using the RM200 aid provided by the state government under the Back to School programme.

In JOHOR, civil servant Nurul Huada Husin, 41, said she and her husband used the BAP aid to buy school uniforms for their child, who will start Form One tomorrow.

“The BAP has been a great help to our family, and I believe the same goes for many other families in the country,” said the mother of two.

Parents help their son pick out a new school uniform in preparation for the start of the 2025/2026 school session tomorrow in Johor Baru February 16, 2025. — Bernama pic

Meanwhile, in PERLIS, housewife Haliza Ismail, 38, from Sanglang, near Arau, said she made some last-minute purchases today, including stationery for her two children, aged seven and nine, from a nearby store.

In SABAH, Jeanette Sokudim, 42, a clerk from Kampung Limbanak, Penampang, said she had bought essential school items such as uniforms and shoes earlier during the PJRM Back to School, which began on Jan 18.

“Today, I picked up a few remaining school essentials like stationery and books. I bought major items like uniforms early to avoid running out of the right sizes,” said the mother of two.

In SARAWAK, Rosalia Incha, 38, a mother of three, voiced concerns over rising school supply costs, which she claimed have increased every year, requiring her to budget carefully for her children’s needs. — Bernama