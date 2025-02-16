KUCHING, Feb 16 — Newly-elected Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice-president Datuk Len Talif Salleh will be using the platform to advise in terms project implementation.

He said there was a need for in-depth understanding of various procedures in place to implement these projects.

He said his over 30 years of experience as a government servant would be a guide to proper implementation and planning.

“I’ll use this platform to explain to party members, especially at the grassroots level, on why projects take too long to complete.

“During the debate earlier, it was noted issues on water and electricity will need to take time to resolve because of the processes required to maintain the projects’ integrity.

“In terms of our capabilities, there’s so many projects implemented concurrently. We’ve no issues in terms of money, but we experience drawbacks in terms of raw materials and supply, which is out of our control,” he said.

Datuk Seri Julaihi Narawi poses for a picture during the PBB Convention in Kuching February 16, 2025. — The Borneo Post pic

Meanwhile, Datuk Seri Julaihi Narawi, who retained his PBB vice-president post, said his victory shows the mandate and trust given by the party members.

“The trust given by my friends in PBB shows the voice of the people — since I came from a rural area and am also representing a rural constituency, I shall be implementing my duties diligently, especially in terms of my responsibilities in the ministry,” he said.

Julaihi highlighted the importance of digital transformation in the rural areas, emphasising a need for robust digital infrastructure, including telecommunication towers.

He said digital transformation was one of the seven enablers for implementing the six targeted economic sectors under the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030.

Apart from telecommunications towers being fully equipped with necessary equipment, the Multi-Operator Core Network (MOCN) will also be installed to further improve telecommunications, he said. — The Borneo Post