PUTRAJAYA, Feb 16 — Ramadan bazaar traders in Putrajaya have been reminded to prepare and sell food only after 3pm or face enforcement action.

As reported by Berita Harian (BH), Datuk Fadlun Mak Ujud, President of the Putrajaya Corporation (PPj), said this measure aims to maintain the quality of food sold, preventing spoilage and potential food poisoning.

He stated that PPj has a robust monitoring team that will conduct daily inspections at all stalls to ensure food safety.

Traders are also advised to maintain cleanliness, avoid overpricing, and support the no-plastic bag campaign.

“PPj has completed the selection process for traders, involving approximately 800 lots across four Ramadan bazaar sites this year,” he was quoted as saying after attending the launch of the Sports Carnival in conjunction with the 2025 Federal Territory Day celebration at Precinct 18 yesterday.

According to BH, this year, PPj has allocated 260 lots for food sales, while 300 lots at Anjung Syawal will sell Aidilfitri necessities, including a new Ramadan bazaar at Taman Warisan Precinct 16.

Fadlun said PPj has already issued licences to traders through direct selection.

Regarding monitoring efforts, he added that PPj will collaborate with other agencies, including the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, the Ministry of Health, and the Department of Social Welfare.

He also warned beggars against operating at Ramadan bazaars, stating that action will be taken if they are found doing so.