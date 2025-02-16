SHAH ALAM, Feb 16 — Police arrested five Bangladesh nationals, including two women, to assist in the investigation of the murder of a fellow countryman in Section 7, here yesterday.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said the five individuals, aged between 33 and 53, including the main suspect, were detained at 1.49pm in front of a grocery store in the area.

He said their arrest followed a call received by the authorities at 8.26am the same day, reporting an incident where a person had been attacked with a sharp weapon in front of the grocery store.

“Police officers and an ambulance from the Shah Alam Hospital were immediately dispatched to the scene. The body of a man lying in front of the store was examined by a medical officer and he was confirmed dead with multiple injuries to the head, body, and hands inflicted by a sharp object.

“Preliminary investigations found that the deceased was a 45-year-old Bangladeshi man working as a supervisor at the grocery store,” he said in a statement today

Mohd Iqbal said several eyewitnesses at the scene claimed that they had heard a verbal altercation inside the grocery store between the deceased and one of his employees regarding the issue of delayed salary payment.

“The situation escalated when a physical struggle broke out. The deceased was attacked with a meat cleaver and was repeatedly slashed by the employee until he collapsed at the scene,” he said.

He added that none of the suspects had prior criminal records and they also tested negative for drugs.

All suspects have been remanded for seven days from today until February 21, and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Anyone with information or who has witnessed the incident is urged to contact senior criminal investigation officer ASP Mohd Afandi Ahmad at 016-7252948 to assist in the investigation. — Bernama