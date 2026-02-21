KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — The welfare of Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) members should continue to be given priority in line with the concerns of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, said Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is the prime minister’s wife and also the Member of Parliament for Bandar Tun Razak, said the services of the security forces should be appreciated because they often face risks, work pressure and have to sacrifice time with their families in order to carry out the trust of maintaining public order.

“PDRM is very important in our country. Don’t take things for granted what the PDRM does. So, we must take care of (the welfare of) the PDRM as the prime minister wants to take care of the members who maintain the peace of our country,” she said when speaking at the Yayasan Seri Negara and Zakat Wakalah PBLT Sdn Bhd Donation Ceremony here today.

Also present were Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail and Yayasan Seri Negara patron Tan Sri Mazlan Lazim.

Dr Wan Azizah said the assistance channelled through the zakat wakalah mechanism to PDRM personnel played a role in helping to ease the financial burden of the recipients, including daily expenses, children’s education and basic family needs, especially in challenging cost of living situations.

Touching on the importance of zakat, she said the practice was not just a requirement of worship, but also contributed to social balance by ensuring that the needy were not marginalised, especially during the month of Ramadan.

Meanwhile, Mohd Khalid said a total of 200 recipients among PDRM asnaf received aid at the ceremony, involving 100 recipients from Bukit Aman while the rest were from Kuala Lumpur police contingent headquarters and the Cheras district police headquarters.

He said each recipient received cash assistance and a food basket, while three recipients also received wheelchair assistance.

Mohd Khalid also expressed his appreciation to Yayasan Seri Negara and PBLT Sdn Bhd for their continued commitment to caring for the welfare of PDRM personnel, especially through the zakat and social development programmes for more than three years.

“This collaboration proves that the strategic collaboration model between non-governmental organisations, the private sector and law enforcement agencies can benefit society, including the police asnaf group,” he said. — Bernama