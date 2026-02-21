KOTA BHARU, Feb 21 — Rising costs of raw ingredients, which have pushed up food prices slightly at the Ramadan bazaar here, have not stopped shoppers from splashing out on iftar treats.

A Bernama check at the Ramadan bazaar outside Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium found thousands of visitors packing the area to buy a variety of food and drinks.

Drink and snack vendor Hafiz Muhamad, 36, said rising ingredient costs have forced him to hike prices RM1–RM2 per serving to cover expenses.

“So far, no one has complained about my prices. I see them as fair, and customers seem to understand,” he told Bernama recently.

He said most vendors understand the current economic situation and avoid burdening regulars amid rising living costs.

He said coconut milk now costs RM15 a kilogramme, affecting vendors since most traditional kuih rely on it.

“Based on costs, prices could be higher, but we keep profits low so customers can still afford them,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nur Farahim Mohd Lokman, 34, who sells desserts including cocktail drinks, pulut pauh, jelly, and kuih tepung bungkus from Thailand, said her items remain popular despite higher prices.

Shopper Amirul Azroy Rosli, 35, said price is not a concern if the food tastes good and is of good quality.

“Some items cost RM8 to RM15 a serving, but people still buy them to try. If it’s tasty and worth the price, no one complains,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Azizi Ab Rahman, 30, said bazaar prices have not changed much from last year and that customers can always choose what suits them. — Bernama