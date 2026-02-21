KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — The special congress of DAP slated to be held on July 12 is part of the party’s internal process to ensure organisational decisions are upheld, Madani government spokesman Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said.

Fahmi, who is also communications minister, said DAP had informed its partners in the Madani government in advance about the congress.

“This is DAP’s internal process to ensure that decisions taken are complied with within the party. It is part of their decision-making process,” he told reporters after officiating at the Arts and Cultural Unity Programme at KL Gateway Mall here today.

Prior to this, DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke said the congress would allow delegates to decide whether party office-bearers should relinquish their government posts, while stressing that the party’s 40 Members of Parliament would continue to support the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s administration until the end of the term.

According to Fahmi, the Madani government’s primary focus is to strengthen the national economy and advance institutional reforms.

These include the efforts to propose Bills on separating the roles of the Attorney General and Public Prosecutor, and on limiting the prime minister’s tenure to 10 years, both scheduled for first reading in the Dewan Rakyat on Monday.

“Our aim is to ensure Malaysia is in the strongest possible position this year. I believe the Madani government’s efforts are on the right track, and all component parties understand the initiatives being undertaken, including our colleagues from DAP,” he said. — Bernama