KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 — Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) recorded an increase in the number of passengers using its non-stop KTM Komuter service during the Thaipusam celebrations from Feb 9 to 12.

KTMB said 483,880 passengers used the service, compared to 479,877 last year, with most travelling to the Batu Caves station.

“The free fare initiative implemented for two days, on Feb 10 and 11, also saw a seven per cent increase, with 333,684 passengers benefiting from the free rides compared to 310,905 last year,” KTMB said in a statement today.

KTMB said the initiative not only encouraged the use of public transport but also helped reduce road congestion and eased passengers’ financial burden.

KTMB also expressed its appreciation to all passengers who chose the KTM Komuter service during Thaipusam and reaffirmed its commitment to improving services for passenger comfort and safety. — Bernama