TAWAU, Feb 16 — Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) is aiming to win all the State Legislative Assembly seats in the Tawau and Kalabakan parliamentary constituencies in the upcoming 17th Sabah State Election.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said that the people in both parliamentary constituencies must support the coalition to ensure that no state constituencies are left without proper representation by their elected representatives.

Hajiji pointed out that the GRS-Pakatan Harapan (PH) Plus government under his leadership has a clear direction and a major agenda for developing Sabah, including Tawau and Kalabakan, for the benefit of the people.

“In the upcoming state election, people must vote for GRS because we have achieved a lot over the past four years of governing this state, compared to the previous administration. So, I urge the people in Merotai and other state constituencies in Kalabakan and Tawau to ensure that GRS win all seats here.

“We have a big agenda for Sabah and a clear direction, unlike the previous government, which had no direction and only spread lies and slander everywhere,” he said.

Hajiji, who is also the chairman of GRS, made these remarks during the Chinese New Year celebration with Anak Merotai, organised by the Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah (PHRS) at Dewan Terbuka Dato Sri Najib, Merotai, on Sunday.

Also present were PHRS President Brig Gen (R) Tan Sri Liew Yun Fah, State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Safar Untong, Tawau MP Datuk Lo Su Fui, Kalabakan MP Datuk Andi Muhammad Suryady Bandy, Kukusan Assemblywoman Datuk Rina Jainal, and Balung Assemblyman Datuk Haji Hamild Awang.

Hajiji assured that GRS will continue to lead the state government after the state election citing its achievements in bringing changes to Sabah over the past four years of governance.

In this regard, he wants all state constituencies, including Merotai, to be represented by government-elected representatives so that development efforts in the area can proceed more smoothly.

“Believe me, in the upcoming state election, the GRS government will be formed once again. I do not want Merotai to be left behind this time. Merotai must be represented by a government-elected representative.



“We must win here and develop Merotai. We are not making empty promises — we have a clear direction,” he said.

Meanwhile, the chief minister also assured that the water supply issue will be resolved this year once all improvement works are completed.

“I guarantee that we will solve the water issue this year. We have the budget, and our water treatment plants will be upgraded and repaired. Similarly, leaking pipes will be fixed, so this water issue will be resolved within the year because we have a plan and we are taking action, not just making empty promises.

“If we only talked without action, like the opposition, then there is no point in paying attention to them. The opposition cannot do anything, we have already given them a chance, but what have they accomplished?

“They are like empty cans, they make a lot of noise when knocked, but have no real impact. Meanwhile, in our four years of governing, we have achieved a lot,” he said.

In his speech, Hajiji also announced the approval of the land applications for Tanah Perkampungan Iban, Merotai Besar and Kampung Melati Burut, which will be gazetted as village reserves.

Additionally, he announced the installation of solar streetlights along Jambatan Putih to Sungai Udin, Merotai, with an allocation of RM1.9 million, which will be installed by April or May 2025.

The chief minister also announced the opening of Pekan Baharu Merotai in Kijang Point, which includes 100 double-storey houses and 16 shop lots built by the Housing and Urban Development Authority (LPPB) and Perkasa Reality.

He also announced the construction of a new hall for Merotai, with a budget of RM2 million.

At the event, he handed over land offer letters from the Land and Survey Department to 42 recipients from Kampung Iban, Merotai.

Earlier, Hajiji also visited the ailing leader of Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan Rakyat) for Sri Tanjong, Datuk Naim Ahmat, at his residence in Taman Ria, Tawau. — The Borneo Post