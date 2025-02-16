SUNGAI PETANI, Feb 16 — Four policemen suffered injuries to multiple parts of their bodies, including their heads, after being slashed with a machete while trying to restrain a man who ran amok in Taman Seri Astana near here yesterday.

Kuala Muda district police chief ACP Wan Azharuddin Wan Ismail two of the injured personnel, both in their 20s, had been allowed to go home after receiving treatment, while the other two, aged in their 40s and 50s, were still being treated in hospital and were reported to be in stable condition.

“I confirm that we have received a report on the incident and that four police personnel were injured while arresting the suspect,” he told reporters at the Kuala Muda district police headquarters (IPD) today.

According to Wan Azharuddin, the 32-year-old male suspect, who had been shot during the incident, was pronounced dead while being treated at Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital (HSAH) at 1.04am today.

“As the police were about to arrest the suspect, he swung a machete, prompting the officers to open fire in self-defence. The suspect was later taken to the hospital and was confirmed dead while receiving treatment,” he said.

Wan Azharuddin added that the case was being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder.

In the incident around 3pm, the suspect was found in a locked house when the police arrived at the scene. Despite the personnel’s efforts to persuade him, the suspect acted aggressively, including swinging a machete.

Meanwhile, witness Mohd Soyuti Abdullah, 50, said he was sitting in front of his house when he heard the sound of people fighting.

“Then, I saw a man with a machete chasing two cops. I saw the man swing his long machete and strike one of the policemen before running into his family’s house and locking the door,” he said.

Mohd Soyuti said he and other residents helped the two injured officers before they were taken to HSAH.

Another witness, Mohd Aqif Zamri, 26, said he did not expect the suspect to act aggressively to the point of injuring the policemen who came to calm him down, as he had always been a quiet person who rarely mingled with his neighbours.

“We didn’t know the suspect had mental health issues. Although he had been living with his parents here for almost a year, they kept to themselves most of the time.

“It is believed that the suspect had not been taking his medication for a while and that caused him to act aggressively,” he added. — Bernama