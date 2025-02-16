KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 — Police uncovered an illegal e-waste storage and processing facility in Johor, believed to be handling imported e-waste, and seized materials worth RM71.5 million during an operation on Friday.

Johor police chief Datuk M. Kumar said the special operation, Op Taring Landai, was led by the Marine Police Force’s intelligence unit in collaboration with the state Department of Environment (DoE) and the Johor Bahru City Council (MBJB), the New Straits Times reported.

Authorities raided three factories in Mukim Plentong, Desa Cemerlang, and Ulu Tiram during the operation, which began at 6am.

“Among the items seized were 1,369 jumbo bags containing various types of metals, including iron, tin, copper, and automotive, electronic and plastic components, with an estimated weight of 2,379 tonnes,” he said in a statement today.

Officers also confiscated 47 machines and processing equipment, 28 pallets of metals weighing 22.4 tonnes, 19 tanks containing automotive components and iron powder weighing 41 tonnes, and 13 piles of iron and automotive components weighing 55 tonnes.

Additionally, police seized 10 gas cylinders, three mobile phones, two iron tongs, one iron furnace and an aluminium basket containing automotive components weighing two tonnes.

Kumar said two foreign workers at the premises were arrested.

The case is being investigated under the Immigration Act 1959/63 and several provisions of the Environmental Quality Act 1974, including Section 18(1), Section 19 and Section 13(A)(6).

Authorities are also probing the facility under MBJB’s Business and Industrial Licensing By-Laws 2016, Regulations 3(1) and 50(1), for operating without a valid licence.

“The police stress that the processing of waste materials without a licence is not only illegal but can also pose a threat to the environment and public health,” Kumar said.