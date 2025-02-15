KOTA KINABALU, Feb 15 — Parti Warisan (Warisan) yesterday denied having reached an understanding with Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) regarding the allocation of state seats that both parties will contest in the next state election.

Its deputy president, Datuk Darell Leiking, said claims made by a news portal about an agreement between Warisan and Sabah BN were merely speculation and assumptions.

“I have received numerous calls and WhatsApp messages from journalists, Warisan members and the public asking whether it is true that an electoral understanding has been reached between Warisan and Sabah BN.

“For everyone’s information, I confirm here that no electoral pact has been made between Warisan and BN Sabah or with any other political party,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said any proposal or discussion on an electoral pact between Warisan and other political parties has never been brought to the party’s Political Bureau or Supreme Council for deliberation.

Yesterday, a news portal reported that Warisan and Sabah BN had engaged in discussions to reach a compromise for the next state election, claiming that both parties were likely to avoid contesting against each other in 50 out of the 73 state seats up for contest.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor had been quoted as saying before this that the current state government has until October before the Sabah state assembly is dissolved to pave the way for the election. — Bernama