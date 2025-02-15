GEORGE TOWN, Feb 15 — The review of the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) will seek to uphold national security while respecting human rights, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said the review would focus on certain provisions, including Section 13, which deals with bailable and non-bailable offences.

“We will balance the duty to uphold national security and public order with respecting an individual’s human rights,” he told a press conference after officiating the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency’s 20th anniversary celebrations at Karpal Singh Drive this morning.

Saifuddin said it was time for the government to reassess parts of Sosma and its application in specific cases.

“For example, it can be used in organised crime or extreme cases of gangsterism,” he said, adding that this also applied to terrorism and violent incidents that threaten national security and public order.

He maintained that Sosma remained relevant for such offences as they were not common crimes.

“So, it is justified for this Act to be used, but the Cabinet believes that there are certain sections that need to be reviewed,” he said.

While the Cabinet discussed the matter yesterday, Saifuddin said the review had been an ongoing process over the past two years during his tenure.

“We have been conducting continuous engagement sessions on this review,” he said, noting that workshops and discussions had involved experts and stakeholders.

He added that feedback had been gathered from various parties to inform the review.

“I will present a ministerial statement on the direction of the Sosma review in Parliament next week,” he said.