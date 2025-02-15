KUCHING, Feb 15 — Sarawak has taken a significant step in green energy production with the commissioning of Malaysia’s first utility-scale Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at the Sejingkat Power Plant, implemented by Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB).

Commissioned in December 2024, the 22-container BESS enhances overall power generation and grid optimisation by providing critical services such as emergency reserves, voltage and frequency regulation, and peak demand management.

Developed in response to the growing demand for a reliable electricity supply, this pioneering initiative marks a milestone in Malaysia’s energy transition.

Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg highlighted that while the Sejingkat Power Plant has operated as a coal-fired facility since 1998, SEB is now exploring alternative power generation methods as part of the state’s broader energy transition efforts.

“Today, I visited the BESS facility at Sejingkat, which will generate power and supply it through the state grid.

“This is the first project in Malaysia utilising batteries for power generation, capable of producing 60MW of electricity.

“Sarawak Energy has invested RM128 million in 22 containerised battery units capable of generating power,” he told a press conference after a working visit to the BESS facility in Sejingkat Power Plant here.

Abang Johari (2nd left), Abdul Rahman (2nd right) Julaihi and others at the BESS facility in Sejingkat Power Plant in Kuching. — The Borneo Post pic

Also present were Sarawak Energy chairman Datuk Ibrahim Baki, Sarawak Minister for Utility and Telecommunication (MUT) Datuk Seri Julaihi Narawi, Sarawak State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, Sarawak Deputy Minister for Utility and Telecommunication II (Utility) Datuk Abdul Rahman Junaidi, Sarawak Deputy Minister for Energy and Environmental Sustainability Datuk Hazland Abang Hipni, and other distinguished guests.

Abang Johari noted that if successful, the project could be replicated in other locations, such as the Batang Ai Hydroelectric Dam, to support power plants and boost energy availability in rural areas due to the mobility and rechargeability of the containerised system.

“After a review, Sejingkat Power Plant aims to create a hybrid green energy system by combining biomass and battery storage, with the battery storage currently being tested to support electricity distribution to the Sarawak grid,” he added.

He pointed out that the BESS aligns with Sarawak’s ambition to achieve high-income status by 2030 under the Post-Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030, which identifies renewable energy as a key driver of the state’s sustainable economic growth.

This transition demonstrates Sarawak Energy’s dedication to environmental sustainability and lowering carbon emissions, he said.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Sarawak Energy Group Chief Executive Officer Datuk Sharbini Suhaili emphasised that with rising energy demand, initiatives like BESS are crucial for maintaining a stable power supply while enhancing capacity to support industries, businesses, and communities across Sarawak. — The Borneo Post