KUCHING, Feb 15 — Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) should take lessons from the political journeys of the Indian National Congress in India and the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in Japan, said PBB president Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

The Sarawak premier said that while both parties were once dominant in their respective countries, they are now facing challenges in maintaining public support.

He noted that to remain relevant, PBB — which was founded on April 30, 1973 and has led Sarawak for over 50 years — must always be open to change.

“We (PBB) have many references when it comes to political relevance, as there are long-standing parties that are losing public confidence, such as the Congress Party and LDP.

“These parties face challenges related to trustworthiness and trust deficits, which have impacted them,” he told reporters after opening the 16th PBB General Assembly here today.

Abang Johari said that aside from public support, internal party dynamics also play a crucial role in ensuring a party’s longevity.

“Fortunately, within PBB, there is a long-established culture of cooperation between leaders from the Pesaka and Bumiputera wings. That is why young PBB leaders must understand this culture and recognise that political stability is essential,” he said.

PBB has two wings: the Bumiputera wing, which comprises the Malay/Melanau community, and the Pesaka wing, which consists of the Iban, Bidayuh and Orang Ulu communities.

More than 4,000 delegates are attending the general assembly, which runs from Feb 14 to 16. — Bernama