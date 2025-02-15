KUCHING, Feb 15 — Political propaganda using artificial intelligence (AI) technology will be a major challenge for the future leadership of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), said its president Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

Abang Johari said this challenge requires the party’s leadership to equip themselves with technological skills and connectivity.

“I fear that politicians will use AI to create propaganda. Human nature, driven by desire, sometimes resorts to any means to gain power,” he said.

Speaking at the opening of PBB’s 16th General Assembly here today, he said the party’s future leadership must master technology to effectively counter such propaganda.

“The role of AI technology is a challenge because in future all economic and social activities will depend on connectivity and technology,” he added.

Abang Johari, who is also the Sarawak premier, said PBB’s leadership must also stay informed about global developments to ensure Sarawak’s views on international issues continue to be heard.

“PBB must remain relevant amid global changes, including in the AI era,” he said.

As the backbone of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), PBB’s future leadership must uphold the values of understanding, mutual respect and trust among its coalition partners in facing upcoming challenges, he added.

He noted that this culture has been deeply rooted in PBB since its founding in 1973, shaping the party’s structure and guiding its relationship with its GPS allies.

“As Premier, I share decisions with all my colleagues in the Cabinet. I do not make decisions alone,” he added.

The other component parties of GPS are the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP). — Bernama