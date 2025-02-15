KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning of thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds in nine states until 6 pm today.

The department said in a statement today that the warning involved several districts in Perak, Pahang, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Johor, Sarawak, and Sabah, as well as Kuala Lumpur.

“The affected areas in Perak include Manjung, Kinta, Perak Tengah, Kampar, Bagan Datuk, Hilir Perak, Batang Padang, and Muallim, while in Pahang, it involves Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Raub, and Rompin.

“In Selangor, the affected areas are Hulu Selangor, Gombak, and Hulu Langat; in Johor, they include Tangkak, Segamat, Muar, Batu Pahat, Kluang, Pontian, Kulai, and Johor Bahru; in Negeri Sembilan, the districts involved are Jelebu, Seremban, Port Dickson, Kuala Pilah, and Rembau, as well as the entire areas of Kuala Lumpur and Melaka,” the statement read.

MetMalaysia added that the affected areas in Sabah included the Interior, namely Sipitang, Tenom, and Beaufort, while in Sarawak, the warning covered Limbang. — Bernama