GEORGE TOWN, Feb 15 — Three workers were injured in a gas explosion at a factory on Lebuh Kampung Jawa in Bayan Lepas today, Penang Fire and Rescue Department operations commander Abdul Manap Kadir said.

The victims, a 49-year-old man suffered a fracture to his right leg and two others, aged 38 and 40, had minor injuries, he said, adding that the explosion did not cause a fire.

“The department received an emergency call at 1.16 pm and immediately dispatched a team from the Bayan Baru Fire and Rescue Station to the scene, where they discovered that the explosion, which occurred within the factory, was caused by an FM 200 cylinder,” he confirmed when contacted today.

Abdul Manap said the victims received first aid from the Emergency Medical Rescue Services team before being handed over to the Health Ministry for further medical treatment.

The department also conducted monitoring operations to ensure no further hazards before concluding the operation about an hour later, he said.

The cause of the explosion and extent of the damage were still under investigation. — Bernama