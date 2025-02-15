KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 — Radio host and comedian Ajak Shiro successfully persuaded a machete-wielding man to step away from the edge of the 11th floor of Menara Lembaga Pertubuhan Peladang (LPP) on Jalan Sultan Salahuddin on Friday.

The Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department said they received an emergency call from the man at 10.23am, alerting them to his presence at the location.

Firefighter PB Azaha Yasim initially tried to talk the man down but was unsuccessful as the individual requested to speak to Ajak, whose real name is Hanaffi Razak, claiming to know him.

“When the fire and rescue team arrived at 10.32am, the man was at the edge of the 11th floor and was difficult to approach as he was holding a machete.

“The situation was eventually resolved with the help of Ajak Shiro, who came to the scene and assisted in persuading the man,” the department said in a statement.

The man was handed over to the police for further action. The rescue operation involved personnel from the Sentul and Sri Hartamas fire stations.

Commenting on the incident, Ajak said he did not know the man but agreed to assist after being informed by the fire department that the individual wanted to speak to him.

“I don’t know why he wanted to talk to me. Perhaps it’s because he knows I have a business, and maybe he wanted help.

“When the fire department called, I spoke to him from the radio studio and continued the conversation while driving to the scene,” he said.