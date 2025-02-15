KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said that former leaders who were trying to portray themselves as “heroes” to all races in Malaysia should be willing to put their money where their mouth is.

He said they who were rich liked to make noise while their supporters were poor, Berita Harian reported.

“I would always tell them (supporters) not to get fooled (by leaders like this)” he was quoted as saying at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Residensi Rakyat Harmoni Madani Bestari Jaya programme in Tanjong Karang, Selangor.

The prime minister accused these unnamed leaders of profiting while in power, buying real estate in London, the UK and Australia and their children amassing wealth.

“If you want to help, sell half (of what you have) and give it back to the poor.

“But no, everyone wants to be play hero,” he was quoted as saying.

Anwar also hit out at the Opposition’s constant criticism of the Madani government’s efforts to help the poor.

He brought up the rumblings in response to the setting of floor prices of local rice where he reminded the Opposition that during the 2023 unity government, the ceiling price did not rise even “one ringgit.”

“This country could be great if managed well and destroyed if everyone wants to steal. The top steals a lot, the bottom steals half and the ones below steal a little.

“To open files and approve (projects) have their costs. If these continue, this country will be doomed. This is why we must stand firm,” Anwar was quoted as saying.