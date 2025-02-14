KUANTAN, Feb 14 — The body of a female food trader was found by the riverbank near the Tanjung Lumpur Bridge here yesterday.

Kuantan police chief ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu said that they received information about the discovery at 12.45pm.

He said that acting on the information, a police team, along with forensic pathology experts from Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital, conducted investigations at the scene and found signs of foul play on the woman’s body.

“Investigations revealed that the victim was a 37-year-old woman who resided in the Kuantan district and worked as a food trader.

“According to witnesses, the victim had arrived at the scene to conduct a cash on delivery (COD) transaction at around 7.30pm yesterday,” he said in a statement this evening.

Wan Mohd Zahari added that the case has been classified as murder. — Bernama