KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 — Thailand recognises Malaysia’s crucial role as the facilitator in peace negotiations for Southern Border Provinces (SBPs) and remains committed to restoring stability and achieving lasting stability.

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra reiterated that her government prioritises a three-pronged strategy — socio-economic development, security maintenance, and peace dialogue — to restore peace and security in the region.

“Malaysia is the only official foreign actor that takes part as a facilitator of the peace dialogue process, supporting Thailand in restoring peace and security, as well as developing the region with a sustainable approach, in the interests of the people of both countries.

“With Malaysia's efforts in the process, and in creating a conducive environment in the SBPs, Thailand strongly believes that durable peace in the region can be attained in the near future,” she told Bernama in a written interview.

Malaysia is the facilitator for the peace negotiation process to end the decades-long conflict that culminated in January 2004 in the southern provinces.

In 2023, the Peace Dialogue Panel of the Royal Thai Government and the Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN) agreed to develop a Joint Comprehensive Plan Towards Peace (JCPP) as a roadmap for 2023-2024 to seek a resolution to the armed conflict in southern Thailand.

The JCPP, adopted during the 6th Official Meeting of the Peace Dialogue Process in Kuala Lumpur, has offered a ray of hope for resolving the long-standing regional conflict.

However, political changes have stalled progress, hindering the continuation of effective negotiations.

At present, Datuk Mohd Rabin Basir is the Malaysian Government Facilitator for the Southern Thailand peace dialogue process, effective July 1, last year.

However, the Thai government has yet to appoint a new Peace Dialogue Panel for the Southern Border Provinces of Thailand (PEDP) representative. — Bernama