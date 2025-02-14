KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 — Rapid Bus Sdn Bhd (Rapid Bus), the operator of Rapid KL bus transport services and MRT feeder buses, will expand its Rapid KL On-Demand service with the introduction of six new routes starting this Monday.

In a statement today, Rapid Bus said that the new routes were Saujana Utama/Elmina – Jalan Kuala Selangor; Putra Heights – LRT Putra Heights; Taman Medan – Jalan Klang Lama; Pantai Sentral – LRT Universiti; Bandar Tun Razak - Taman Midah and Danau Kota – Jalan Genting Kelang.

“These new routes cover strategic areas with high population density, locations that currently lack public transport facilities, and areas with connectivity to the Rapid KL rail service,” it said.

Rapid Bus acting chief executive officer Ku Jamil Zakaria said the introduction of the new routes was a continuation of the successful launch of four new routes on February 1.

He added that the recently introduced routes, covering Taman Desa, Taman Genting Setapak, Putrajaya Sentral, and Bangsar, had recorded over 1,700 users as of today, after almost two weeks of operation.

In total, the service now operates on 13 routes in the Klang Valley, offering a new service network to users to complete their first and last mile journeys, said Ku Jamil.

“Rapid Bus will add new routes in stages in line with the arrival of new vans. This initiative is part of Rapid Bus’ ongoing efforts to provide new services and encourage the public to use public transport,” he said in the same statement. — Bernama