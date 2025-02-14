KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 — The Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) is one of the main pillars of the government to maintain a clean and integrity governance system, thus saving the country from corruption.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the Madani government under his leadership would never compromise on the issue and for that he had given full authority to the MACC to act without hindrance, fear or favour, against any individual involved in the abuse of power.

“I have given a clear message that uncontrolled procurement should no longer be allowed and MACC should be given full freedom to search, dismantle, and take action.

“I am grateful because even though there are rebuttals outside, I have the most respect for the leadership and the MACC family for carrying this difficult and unpleasant trust and task,” he said, adding that the problem of corruption in Malaysia has firmly rooted and has almost become a culture.

He said this at the MACC Ceremonial Dinner 2025 at the World Trade Centre (WTC) in Kuala Lumpur here last night, which was also attended by MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

Acknowledging that he had his own history with the MACC, which was previously known as the Anti-Corruption Agency (ACA), Anwar said eradicating corruption is not an easy task because the system and political leadership are sometimes not all compatible.

Therefore, as a part of the government team in the previous government, he had prioritised efforts to strengthen the ACA with legal amendments, additional officers, as well as adequate financial support.

“I told the ACA that if we are serious in dealing with the problem of corruption, we must have the commitment to bring about some changes. So we (the government) sent a team to Hong Kong because the country had a history of corruption.

“In the 60s, 70s, Hong Kong was known as the country with the highest level of crime and corruption. So there was a decision at that time to establish the Hong Kong Anti-Corruption Commission. The commission is empowered with neat and strong legal provisions, complete with machinery and officers.

“With these three factors, their freedom in corruption had changed in eight years and Hong Kong transformed into a clean country. I was impressed with the report,” he said.

Anwar also assured that as long as he is able to carry out his duties as prime minister, he will not compromise in the fight against corruption to ensure the country can become free from corruption and abuse of power, in the near future. — Bernama