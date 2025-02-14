KUANTAN, Feb 14 — Police have identified the suspect in the murder of the woman whose body was found by the riverbank near the Tanjung Lumpur bridge here yesterday.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said right now, the police are tracking down the 37-year-old man, who is residing in the district, to facilitate investigations.

He said the suspect, who has a previous criminal record, did not have any relations with the victim, who was a food seller.

“It is learnt that the suspect had ordered food from the woman and that they had met at the scene for a cash-on-delivery (COD) transaction.

“Initial investigations revealed that the woman’s jewellery was missing and there were signs of injury on her body,” he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that the 37-year-old woman was found dead by the riverbank at around noon, and the police, along with forensic pathology experts from Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital, conducted investigations at the scene and found signs of foul play on the woman’s body.

Meanwhile, Yahaya had earlier witnessed the handing over of duties of the Deputy Pahang Police chief and Special Branch chief, at the State Police Contingent headquarters here today.

Pahang CID chief Datuk Mohd Yusri Othman is now acting Deputy Pahang Police chief in place of Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin who has been appointed as Perak Police chief.

Pahang Special Branch (Operational Intelligence) deputy chief ACP Mohd Faudzi Abd Rahman, on the other hand, has been appointed as acting chief of Pahang Special Branch, replacing Datuk Mohammad Shaharul Md Osman who has been appointed as Principal Assistant Director of Bukit Aman E2 Special Branch. — Bernama