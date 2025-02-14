SEPANG, Feb 14 — A Chinese national couple was charged in the Sessions Court here today over a commotion at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 2 last February 9.

Xu Jianfeng, 27, and his wife Shi Qian, 28, pleaded guilty to the charge made against them before Judge Ahmad Fuad Othman.

According to the charge, they were alleged to have deliberately annoyed others at Gate Q5 KLIA Terminal 2 by undressing in a public place.

The charge, under Section 294(a) of the Penal Code, provides a prison sentence of not more than three months or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Judge Ahmad Fuad allowed the couple bail of RM5,000 with one surety each and set February 17 for mention.

The prosecution was handled by Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurul Faraheen Yahya while the couple was represented by lawyer Chew Sin Yee.

It was reported by the media yesterday that the couple, booted off a plane at KLIA Terminal 2 last February 9 after causing a commotion onboard a flight to Jieyan Chaosan, China, was arrested by the police. — Bernama