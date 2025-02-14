JAKARTA, Feb 14 — Asean Secretary-General Dr Kao Kim Hourn has expressed confidence in Malaysia’s leadership of the regional bloc in 2025, marking the country’s fifth term as Asean chair.

He stated during a meeting with Malaysia’s Permanent Representative to Asean, Ambassador Datin Sarah Al Bakri Devadason held at the Asean Headquarters on Friday, according to the Asean Secretariat.

The discussions centred on Malaysia’s priorities for its 2025 Asean Chairmanship, including the progress of Timor-Leste’s bid for membership, and other regional matters.

Kao reaffirmed the Asean Secretariat’s full support for the Asean efforts, particularly the Committee of Permanent Representatives to Asean.

Malaysia, which previously held the Asean Chairmanship in 1977, 1997, 2005, and 2015, officially assumed the role for 2025 under the theme “Inclusivity and Sustainability”, with over 300 meetings and programmes are planned throughout the year.

The first major event under Malaysia’s chairmanship, the Asean Foreign Ministers’ Retreat, took place on Jan 19 in Langkawi, Malaysia, with Timor-Leste’s Foreign Minister Bendito Freitas attending as an observer.

Malaysia’s priorities for its 2025 chairmanship include strengthening Asean Centrality, fostering trust through dialogue, diplomacy, and goodwill, and expanding economic partnerships beyond Asean borders.

The country also aims to promote greater intra-Asean trade and investment, emphasising advancements in science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation.

In line with its theme, Malaysia will focus on inclusivity and sustainability, addressing development gaps, improving living standards, and combating climate change to build a stronger regional community. — Bernama