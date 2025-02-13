CHUKAI, Feb 13 — A young ‘bomoh’ (shaman) pleaded guilty in the Sessions Court here today, to three counts of physical sexual assault on an 11-year-old girl.

Muhammad Adiq Alqbab Zanuddin, 20, made the plea after the three charges were read out separately to him before Judge Wan Suhaila Mohd.

On the first count, Muhammad Adiq Alqbab was charged under Section 14 (a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 with committing the offence on the girl in a house in Bandar Seri Bandi near here at about 1am last Jan 31.

He faced imprisonment for up to 20 years and is liable to whipping upon conviction for the offence.

For the second and third counts, he was charged under Section 14 (d) of the same law with committing the offence on the same girl in the middle of last month (January) at the same place and time.

Judge Wan Suhaila allowed him bail of RM4,000 on each count and set March 13 to obtain the facts of the case and social report on the accused before sentencing. — Bernama