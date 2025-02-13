JASIN, Feb 13 — The police have identified the five family members who died in a house fire in Kampung Berangan Enam, Umbai here today.

Jasin District Police Chief Supt Mohamad Rusli Mat identified them as Laila Fathinah Mustapa, 37, and her four children, including a daughter from her previous marriage, Nur Damia Batrisyia Abdullah, 13.

The others are her six-year-old daughter Nur Dalilah Khadijah and sons, Izz Daffa Hafizuddin, seven, and and Izz Danish Fathi, four.

He said Laila Fathinah’s husband, who survived the fire, was identified as Muhammad Khairuddin Sa’ari, 35.

“Muhammad Khairuddin tried to save his family members but his movement was limited due to a broken leg sustained in a road crash last month.

“All the bodies were sent to Jasin Hospital for post-mortem,” said Mohamad Rusli in a statement here today. — Bernama