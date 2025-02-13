KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has made official visits to 31 countries between November 2022 and February 2025, focusing on strengthening diplomatic and economic ties, says Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories), Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

The destinations visited by Anwar and his delegation were the United States, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Bangladesh, Belgium, Brazil, Brunei, India, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Philippines, Indonesia, Japan, Germany, Kazakhstan, Cambodia, South Korea, Egypt, Pakistan, Peru, Qatar, Russia, Laos, China, Kyrgyz Republic, Singapore, Switzerland, Thailand, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam, according to a report published in The Star today.

“The prime minister’s official visits abroad are crucial in demonstrating Malaysia’s commitment to strengthening diplomatic relations and expanding bilateral cooperation with these countries,” she said in a written response to a parliamentary question from Tan Kok Wai (PH-Cheras).

Dr Zaliha emphasised that these visits were essential in reinforcing Malaysia’s foreign relations and securing economic opportunities that could drive national growth.

"Additionally, the primary objective of these visits is to attract potential investors to Malaysia, thereby boosting the national economy and creating more job opportunities for local citizens," she said.

Tan had sought a detailed report on the prime minister’s official overseas visits from December 2022 to February 2025, focusing on their economic, political, and national security implications.

In 2024 alone, Malaysia’s Investment, Trade and Industry Ministry (Miti), alongside the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) and the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade), carried out 16 Trade and Investment Missions (TIMs).

These included 15 visits led by the prime minister to countries such as Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Japan, India, Singapore, Thailand, Pakistan, China, Egypt, Peru, Brazil, and South Korea.

These Trade and Investment Missions (TIMs) and official visits led to Malaysia securing RM115.56 billion in potential investments.

Dr Zaliha stated that RM37.6 billion in investments received approval in 2024, while another RM17.9 billion is anticipated to be finalised in 2025.

“Key investment commitments from the 2024 TIMs were primarily in the electrical and electronics (semiconductors), chemical (petrochemical and chemical products), and digital economy (data centres) industries,” she said.

Dr Zaliha noted that the visits also play a role in advancing key government policies, including the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR) and the New Industrial Master Plan (NIMP) 2030.

“The implementation of these policies is expected to attract more foreign investors in key sectors, such as semiconductor equipment manufacturing and integrated circuit design, further strengthening Malaysia’s position as a competitive player in the global industrial sector and stimulating economic growth,” she explained.

Beyond economic objectives, Anwar’s visits also prioritised regional cooperation, particularly with neighbouring countries such as Indonesia, Thailand, and Singapore.

Discussions included border demarcation, security collaboration, and countering transnational threats such as smuggling and terrorism.

“Ensuring Malaysia’s sovereignty and enhancing defence cooperation remain crucial components of our foreign policy,” Dr Zaliha stated.

Additionally, Malaysia has actively voiced its stance on global humanitarian issues, including the Palestine crisis and the Rohingya refugee situation, calling for adherence to international law and stronger global action.

“Through these visits, Malaysia continues to engage in meaningful international dialogue, advocating for peace and humanitarian support while reinforcing our nation’s diplomatic presence on the global stage,” she added.