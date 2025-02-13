KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today in Parliament justified keeping the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) in force.

However, the prime minister agreed that the laws must be clear and he was against the misuse of such law similar to the repealed Internal Security Act 1960.

“The question of terrorism in Malaysia cannot be taken lightly. There are police officers shot dead because the shooter thought it was his responsibility to shoot the police and other leaders,” he said in response to PH’s Kota Melaka MP Khoo Poay Tiong’s supplementary question.

He reasoned that such law was needed to control terrorist activities and to keep the nation safe.

“For those kinds of cases, the principle is to have strong and strict laws. There is no country in the world that doesn’t have those laws.

“There are elements of terrorism that require a law that is different from others,” Anwar justified.

Separately, following a question from Aminolhuda Hassan (PH-Sri Gading) after the prime minister announced an amendment to the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012, Anwar said that people have the right to express themselves during assemblies in accordance with other laws.

“If we’re giving them leeway, it means we’re giving them leeway,” Anwar said.

Anwar also said that people have a right to their opinions including those that differ with the government and it must be respected.

“But if those statements were defamatory, it has to be answered and there are legal processes for that. This is different from the right to peaceful assembly.

“If in the assembly, there are weapons or assumed by the police to be confusing, that is for the police to act,” he said.

However, Anwar clarified that using symbols that may indicate violence, or weaponry was not a concern as his experience was that peaceful demonstrators are not usually violent.