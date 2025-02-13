IPOH, Feb 13 — The Perak Water Board (LAP) has restored water supply temporarily since 8 pm yesterday to several areas in the Hilir Perak district, which has been experiencing disruption for the past week.

The LAP, in a memo uploaded on its Facebook page, said that the water supply from the LAP pond would be shut off once the pond runs out of water and consumers are advised to store sufficient water during that time.

“The affected areas are Kampung Padang Tembak, Kampung Selabak, Kampung Banjar, Jalan Banjar, Jalan Maharajalela, Batak Rabit, Jalan Padang Tembak, Jalan Karim, Pekan Baru, Jalan Sultan Abdullah, Kampung Bahagia Jalan Changkat Jong, Jalan Bidor Teluk Intan and their surrounding areas,” it added.

The LAP also said that the Bukit Temoh Water Treatment Plant (LRA) has resumed operation at 50 per cent of its actual capacity following the reactivation of the 900mm raw water pipeline from the Batu 10 intake.

“The water treatment process is being carried out and the treated water will be channelled into the distribution system to fill all the main storage tanks. It will take some time to achieve stability before water can be supplied to consumers,” it said.

The LAP said that to ensure all users get their water supply, the LAP has also implemented temporary rotational water supply rationing to the districts of Batang Padang and Hilir Perak, which is being supplied in stages from early yesterday morning.

“The LAP will continue to monitor the plant’s operation and strive to increase its production capacity in stages,” it said.

On Monday (Feb 10), state Infrastructure, Energy, Water and Public Transport Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin said the water supply disruption, which has affected 50,000 account users in several areas in the Batang Padang and Hilir Perak districts since Feb 6, is expected to be restored in stages from Tuesday (Feb 11).

He said the water supply disruption was caused by leakages to LAP-owned underground water pipes which carry raw water to the Bukit Temoh LRA, which is situated next to Taman Bunga Raya, Tapah.

Mohammad Nizar also said that the leakage was caused by collapsing soil due to soil movement, which also resulted in some houses in Taman Bunga Raya experiencing severe cracks. — Bernama