KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — A man pleaded not guilty at the Magistrates’ Court in Butterworth yesterday to a charge of impersonating a police officer last month.

The accused, Muhammad Ihsan Mohd Kamarun Zaman, 38, made the plea after the charge was read before Magistrate Aini Adilah Muhammad Faizal, according to a report in Utusan Malaysia today.

According to the charge sheet, he was accused of impersonating a public servant, specifically a police officer, by the roadside near the Sungai Dua exit in Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) at around 8pm on January 29, 2025.

The charge falls under Section 170 of the Penal Code, which carries a penalty of up to two years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurameera Shahrul Azrin prosecuted the case.

The court granted the accused bail at RM4,000 and set April 22 for case mention, pending document submission and the appointment of legal representation.

Previously, a man with 14 prior criminal records was reported to have been remanded for seven days to assist in investigations into a robbery and police impersonation case at the Sungai Dua exit.