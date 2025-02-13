MIRI, Feb 13 — A homeowner in Bandar Baru Permyjaya here made the horrifying discovery of snake in his bedroom yesterday.

Lutong fire station chief Henry Jugah said they received a call for help at 5.55pm.

He said a team was dispatched to the location, which was about 15km from the station.

“Upon arrival, the operations response team conducted an inspection and found a baby python under the caller’s bed.

“They immediately captured the three-foot-long baby python using special tools,” he said.

The slithery uninvited visitor was later released back into its natural habitat. — The Borneo Post