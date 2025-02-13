KANGAR, Feb 13 — A total of 48,000 out of 122,062 Year One pupils in Malaysia, initially unable to read, can now read, write and count, thanks to an intervention programme launched by the Education Ministry (MOE) last March.

Education deputy director-general Rusmini Ku Ahmad said the programme assists teachers in supporting those facing literacy challenges, enabling them to develop essential skills. She highlighted this achievement as evidence of the programme’s positive impact.

Rusmini shared this with reporters after the launch of the state-level ‘Anak Kita: SPM 2025’ programme, which was officiated by the Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail.

Also present were Raja Puan Muda Tuanku Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil and Perlis Education director Rose Aza Che Arifin.

She emphasised the government’s commitment to providing inclusive education, highlighting the ministry’s efforts to ensure equal opportunities for all students, particularly those needing additional support.

The Anak Kita programme is part of broader efforts to transform the education system into one that is inclusive, relevant, and competitive, with a focus on incorporating technology to engage students more effectively.

Rusmini further added that bridging the education gap requires continuous, collaborative efforts from all parties including teachers, parents and the broader community. — Bernama