KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — A jobless man was sentenced to 12 months and 21 days in jail and fined RM11,300 by the Magistrate’s Court in Tawau today for drunk driving, driving without a valid licence, and lacking insurance, in relation to an accident last December.

Magistrate Don Stiwin Malanjum handed down the sentence to Mohd Shafiezan Hassan, 26, after he pleaded guilty to all charges.

The court also barred him from obtaining a driving licence for two years, effective immediately.

Prosecuting officer Assistant Superintendent Joan Lee sought a stiff sentence, citing financial losses from the crash.

“The accused’s negligence caused RM200,000 in damages to the bank, while five innocent vehicle owners had to cover their own repair costs,” she said.

Shafiezan was under the influence of alcohol when he crashed into RHB Bank’s Self-Service Terminal (SST) Room and five parked vehicles at Jalan Mahkamah at 4.15am on December 29.