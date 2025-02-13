KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB) has begun restructuring, updating its business and funding plans, and implementing a radical operational and cost optimisation strategy, said the Ministry of Digital.

In a written response uploaded on the Dewan Rakyat portal, the ministry stated that the transition from a single wholesale network (SWN) model to a dual 5G network model necessitates major changes in DNB’s operations, as the company was originally established under the SWN framework.

The government currently holds approximately a 34.9 per cent equity stake in DNB, along with special shares, according to the ministry

As part of the transition and in accordance with the DNB Shareholders’ Agreement, the government will be compensated for its shareholding in DNB and will transfer its stake to telecommunications companies (telcos) that are DNB shareholders, it said.

“The government’s loan injection into DNB will be repaid by the telco shareholders, including interest charges.

“Additionally, government-guaranteed loans will be refinanced, releasing the government from its guarantee obligation,” said the ministry in response to Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan’s (PN-Tasek Gelugor) query regarding the government’s strategy to ensure DNB’s sustainability and financial returns.

The ministry also emphasised that DNB is working closely with its telco shareholders and industry experts to secure its long-term viability.

“The government remains committed to supporting DNB through this transition process, and ensuring the success of both 5G networks under the dual-network model,” it added. — Bernama