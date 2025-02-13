SEREMBAN, Feb 13 — Negeri Sembilan police recorded losses amounting to over RM50 million from various commercial crimes last year, with 2,648 investigation papers opened, compared to RM44.1 million in the previous year.

Negeri Sembilan Police Chief Datuk Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yusof said investment fraud was the most significant crime trend, accounting for RM22.9 million in losses involving 389 cases.

“Additionally, phone scams (impersonating law enforcement officers or bank officials) resulted in losses of RM9.6 million (180 cases), while job offer scams on social media led to RM6.1 million in losses from 326 cases.

“Online purchase fraud recorded RM4.4 million in losses (659 cases), while non-existent loans accounted for RM3.2 million from 357 cases, with the remaining losses stemming from other types of fraud,” he said in a statement last night.

He added that police reports received from January to December last year totalled 8,734 cases, compared to 7,927 reports in 2023.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Dzaffir stated that investment fraud alone recorded RM4.2 million in losses involving 44 cases last month, with most victims being retired government employees, unemployed individuals, and self-employed workers. — Bernama



